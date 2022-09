Verdugo went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional runs and a walk in Thursday's 9-8 win over the Rangers.

Verdugo launched Boston's only home run in the contest, belting a solo shot to center field in the sixth inning. The outfielder reached base three additional times and scored twice more to continue his prolonged hot stretch at the plate. Since Aug. 5, Verdugo is batting .378 (37-for-98) with two homers, 10 RBI and 20 runs over 25 games.