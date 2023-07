Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Saturday's 10-3 victory over the Athletics.

Verdugo got on the board early, launching a two-run home run off Austin Pruitt that plated Justin Turner and opened up a 3-0 lead for the Red Sox. After going homerless for nearly two months, Verdugo has hit two long balls in his last six games. Through 82 games, Verdugo is slashing .290/.360/.457 and is tied for the fifth most doubles in MLB (26).