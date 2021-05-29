Verdugo went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Friday's 5-2 win over Miami in six innings.
Verdugo put Boston ahead with a three-run blast off Miami starter Cody Poteet in the fifth inning. When the game was called due to poor weather conditions, Verdugo's long ball was the decisive hit. He's now slashing .293/.352/.471 with seven homers, 23 RBI, 32 runs scored and three stolen bases across 193 plate appearances this year.
