Verdugo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored during a 6-5 loss to the Phillies in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

He took Zach Eflin deep in the fifth inning for his sixth long ball of the year, going back-to-back with Rafael Devers. Verdugo then hit the bench for the nightcap. The blast ended a 21-game homer drought for the 24-year-old, but he was hardly struggling during that time, hitting .341 (28-for-82) with three steals, five RBI and 18 runs.