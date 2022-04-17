Verdugo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Twins.
The 25-year-old continued his strong start to the season, homering for the second time in as many days against Minnesota and the third time this season. Verdugo's humming along with a .296/.375/.667 slash line through eight games with seven RBI, and after posting a career-best 13 homers and 63 RBI in 2021, he could be ready to take a big step forward in the power department.
