Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Angels.

Verdugo stole his first base of the season before trotting home on Justin Turner's two-run home run. He's never attempted more than eight steals in the majors, but Verdugo is getting on base enough to beat that mark. The outfielder has a .386 OBP and reached base multiple times in eight of 16 contests.