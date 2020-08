Verdugo went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.

Both of Verdugo's hits were singles. After his first-inning single, he scored on a Xander Bogaerts three-run homer. Verdugo added his third stolen base of the year in the fifth inning. The outfielder is slashing .295/.358/.500 with five homers, 12 RBI and 20 runs scored over 31 games this season.