Verdugo (illness) tested negative for COVID-19 and could return to action Tuesday against the White Sox, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Verdugo was removed from Saturday's game after one inning with flu-like symptoms but if feeling better, per manager Alex Cora, who thinks the outfielder will be ready to go Tuesday. Franchy Cordero filled in at left field while Verdugo was under the weather.