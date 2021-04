Verdugo went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Mariners.

The 24-year-old continues to produce for the Red Sox. Verdugo has a hit in six straight starts, and on the season he's batting .316 (24-for-76) with three homers, two steals, 13 RBI and 16 runs through 20 games.