Verdugo went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Athletics.

Verdugo had an RBI double in the fourth inning and plated another run with his single in the eighth. The outfielder has enjoyed a productive stretch lately, going 16-for-47 (.340) in his last 11 games, with four multi-hit efforts, 12 RBI and eight runs in that span. For the season, he's had some struggles with a .246/.289/.364 slash line, three home runs, 28 RBI, 21 runs scored, no stolen bases and 12 doubles through 204 plate appearances. He hasn't ended a season with a slugging percentage under .400 since 2018.