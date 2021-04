Verdugo went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 11-4 win over the White Sox.

Verdugo joined the Patriots' Day morning party at Fenway Park, singling and scoring in the first inning then launching his third home run of the season in the third. He later delivered a seventh-inning single off position player Yermin Mercedes. The outfielder has crossed home plate 14 times in 16 games, ranking him tied for fifth in MLB.