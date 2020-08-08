Verdugo went 2-for-3 with a walk and two solo home runs in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

He took Tanner Roark deep over the Green Monster in the second inning, and then clobbered a Rafael Dolis offering in the eighth that nearly left Fenway entirely. As the cherry on top of Verdugo's performance, he then robbed Travis Shaw of a homer over the bullpen fence in right field in the ninth. Verdugo now has three home runs and four RBI on the season -- all of them coming in the last two days -- with a .294/.368/.559 slash line through 11 games.