Manager Ron Roenicke said Verdugo isn't expected to play in Sunday's season finale in Atlanta, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

The 24-year-old missed a couple games last week with hamstring tightness but returned to start the past five games, though he's 3-for-21 with three runs, three walks and seven strikeouts during that stretch. There's been no indication that Verdugo aggravated the injury, but it appears the Red Sox will express some caution heading into the final game of the season. Assuming he doesn't see the field Sunday, Verdugo will finish 2020 with a .308/.367/.478 slash line, six homers, 16 doubles, 36 runs, 15 RBI and four stolen bases in 53 games.