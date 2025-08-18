The Red Sox will designated Sanchez for assignment prior to Monday's game against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The move clears a spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters for the addition of Nathaniel Lowe. Sanchez has been serving as Boston's third catcher while Carlos Narvaez dealt with a nagging knee issue, but he's received just one plate appearance during his week-and-a-half with the club.