Nunez was acquired in a trade with the Royals on Tuesday.

The return for Nunez wasn't announced, which means it's likely a cash considerations deal between the two clubs. A 29th-round selection in the 2018 draft, Nunez has registered a 6.66 ERA through 24.1 innings with a 1.73 WHIP over 21 appearances with Triple-A Omaha in 2023. He'll provide the Red Sox with organizational depth for the remainder of the campaign.