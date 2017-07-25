Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Added to Monday's lineup
Benintendi is starting in left field and batting second during Monday's game against the Mariners, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Benintendi was originally scheduled to get the day off against left-handed James Paxton and the Mariners, but after Xander Bogaerts was scratched from the lineup, manager John Farrell opted to add the young outfielder back into the mix.
