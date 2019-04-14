Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Avoids structural damage to foot
Benintendi was diagnosed Sunday with a right foot contusion after X-rays returned negative, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Benintendi was fortunate to avoid any structural damage after fouling a ball off his foot Sunday against the Orioles, resulting in his removal from the contest in the top of the fourth inning. The 24-year-old could still be dealing with some swelling that might make running painful, so there's a decent possibility that he sits out Monday's series finale and perhaps additional contests beyond that. Another update will be provided ahead of Monday's game, which starts at 11:05 a.m. EST.
