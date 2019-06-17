Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Back in action
Benintendi (quadriceps) is starting in left field and hitting second Monday against the Twins, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Benintendi is good to go after missing Sunday's game against the Orioles due to a minor quad injury. The outfielder, who is slashing .298/.333/.474 with a home run and seven RBI through 13 games this month, will face right-hander Jose Berrios in his return to action.
