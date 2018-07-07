Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Back in lineup Friday
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 10-5 win over the Royals.
Benintendi was back in the lineup Friday after a two-day break, including the team's off day Thursday. The decision to give him a break was likely borne out of the outfielder's recent struggles, as Benintendi entered Friday's game having gone 7-for-42 (.167) since the last time he had multiple hits in a game.
