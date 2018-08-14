Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Back in lineup Tuesday

Benintendi (legs) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Phillies, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Benintendi sat for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles and was rested again Sunday with what the Red Sox called "heavy legs." The issue didn't seem to be a serious one, and that's indeed the case, as he's back in the lineup after a short rest.

