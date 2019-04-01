Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Back in lineup
Benintendi is back in the starting lineup Monday against Oakland.
Benintendi was held out of Sunday's series finale after fouling a ball off his leg Saturday night, but the injury evidently wasn't significant enough to force a multi-game absence. He'll bat in the No. 2 spot and man left field as per usual.
