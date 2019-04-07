Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Back to leadoff

Benintendi batted leadoff for the second straight game and went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Arizona.

Benintendi opened the season as the leadoff hitter but was dropped to second for the final two games of the series in Oakland while Mookie Betts hit atop the order. Manager Alex Cora went back to having Benintendi bat leadoff Friday, and he's responded by going 4-for-8 with a walk, two doubles and two RBI in the first two games of the series against the Diamondbacks. No reason was given for the flipping of the top two spots, although going 3-for-20 over the first six games may have factored into the decision, but it appears Benintendi will remain in the upper third of the order.