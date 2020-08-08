Benintendi is batting seventh against the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Benintendi had been the primary leadoff hitter against right-handers to begin the season, but he's been in a major slump over the first 10 games. As a result, Alex Verdugo will replace Benintendi at the top of the order. It's unclear whether the change in the lineup will continue in future contests. Benintendi has hit just 2-for-33 with a double, one RBI and 15 strikeouts this year.
