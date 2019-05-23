Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Batting sixth

Benintendi will start in center field and bat sixth Thursday against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Benintendi has been deployed as the Red Sox's leadoff or No. 2 hitter in each of his starts this season, but manager Alex Cora will slot the outfielder in the bottom half of the lineup for the lefty-on-lefty matchup with the Jays' Clayton Richard. The 24-year-old has gone 8-for-38 (.211 average) against southpaws this season.