Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Big night against Kansas City
Benintendi went 2-for-2 with four walks, four runs scored, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Royals.
The 24-year-old is now up to 14 homers, putting him just six off last year's total of 20. He's also swiped 16 bases (20 last season). To date in 2018, Benintendi's been a top-five fantasy outfielder.
