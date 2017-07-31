Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Bows out of lineup Monday
Benintendi is out of the lineup Monday against the Indians, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
It's somewhat surprising to see Benintendi on the bench with a right-hander (Mike Clevinger) starting for the opposition, but perhaps manager John Farrell wanted the 23-year-old to hit the reset button after a 1-for-9 showing at the plate against the Royals over the weekend. Brock Holt will enter the lineup in Benintendi's stead, batting second and playing left field.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Takes seat Friday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Added to Monday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sits versus lefty Monday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Walkoff walk Friday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting Friday•
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...