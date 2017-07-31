Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Bows out of lineup Monday

Benintendi is out of the lineup Monday against the Indians, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

It's somewhat surprising to see Benintendi on the bench with a right-hander (Mike Clevinger) starting for the opposition, but perhaps manager John Farrell wanted the 23-year-old to hit the reset button after a 1-for-9 showing at the plate against the Royals over the weekend. Brock Holt will enter the lineup in Benintendi's stead, batting second and playing left field.

