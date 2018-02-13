Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Bulks up in offseason
Benintendi arrived at spring training noticeably more bulked up, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Benintendi said he wore down a bit in 2017, his rookie season, so he went about preparing himself for the long haul in 2018. A 20-20 player as a rookie, Benintendi looks like he could surpass the 20 home runs he hit last year. As for the speed that was part of his game, the 23-year-old left fielder doesn't believe the added bulk will affect him, noting the agility work he put in during the offseason in conjunction with the weights.
