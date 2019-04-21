Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Carries offense in win
Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rays.
While his second-inning grand slam off Charlie Morton staked Boston at an early 5-0 lead, Benintendi's work wasn't quite done, and he came through with a sacrifice fly in the ninth to plate the winning run. The 24-year-old now sports a .277/.347/.462 slash line with two homers and 11 RBI over 18 games.
