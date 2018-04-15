Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Continues delivering at the dish
Benintendi went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI triple in Sunday's 3-1 victory against the Orioles.
Benintendi has now posted two consecutive multi-hit efforts and has pieced together four over his last five games. After a slow start to the season, Benintendi has raised his batting average to .269 and owns a .829 OPS through 14 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Gets on base five times Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Resting after rough start to season•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Takes more aggressive approach•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Bulks up in offseason•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...