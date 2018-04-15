Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Continues delivering at the dish

Benintendi went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI triple in Sunday's 3-1 victory against the Orioles.

Benintendi has now posted two consecutive multi-hit efforts and has pieced together four over his last five games. After a slow start to the season, Benintendi has raised his batting average to .269 and owns a .829 OPS through 14 games.

