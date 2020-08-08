Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke hinted that Benintendi could be replaced by Alex Verdugo as the team's leadoff hitter, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Benintendi has been the regular leadoff hitter against right-handers but is slumping badly. The manager slotted him there once again Friday when he went hitless with a walk in five plate appearances. He's batting .061 (2-for-33) overall and .083 (2-for-24) as a leadoff hitter.
