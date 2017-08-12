Play

Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Crushes 14th homer of 2017 on Friday

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI Friday against the Yankees.

Benintendi launched his 14th bomb of the campaign to extend the Red Sox lead to three runs in the fifth inning of a divisional loss. He's gotten off to a great start this month by collecting multiple hits in five of seven games while adding a pair of homers and five steals.

