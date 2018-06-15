Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Day off Friday

Benintendi is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Seattle, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Benintendi will receive a standard day off and head to the bench with left-hander James Paxton on the hill for the Mariners. In his place, Brock Holt will get a start while J.D. Martinez moves over to left field.

