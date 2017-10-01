Play

Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Day off Sunday

Benintendi is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

Rajai Davis will start in left field and hit leadoff while Benintendi gets the day to rest. Benintendi was terrific in his first full season in the majors and will carry a .271/.352/.424 line into the postseason.

