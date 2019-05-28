Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Day off Tuesday

Benintendi is not in the lineup Tuesday against Cleveland, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

It's somewhat surprising to see Benintendi sit against a righty (Zach Plesac), though his .172/.310/.224 slash line over his last 14 games may have something to do with the decision. Brock Holt gets the call in left field.

