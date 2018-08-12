Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Dealing with "heavy legs"
Benintendi is getting Sunday off due to "heavy legs" from the artificial turf in Toronto, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Sunday's absence seemed like a routine day off for the young outfielder, but with Monday's off day, manager Alex Cora actually wanted to allow Benintendi a full two days of rest to get his legs back under him. This doesn't seem like an issue that should hinder him at all heading into Tuesday's series opener with Philadelphia, but still consider him day-to-day for now.
