Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Dealing with minor quad injury

Benintendi was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles due to a strained quadriceps, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Fortunately for Benintendi, the Red Sox don't believe he's dealing with anything serious and are hopeful a day out of the lineup will be all the outfielder needs to recover from the setback. If Benintendi is able to go through pregame activities Monday without any major discomfort, he could re-enter the lineup for the Red Sox's series opener in Minnesota.