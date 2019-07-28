Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Delivers three extra-base hits

Benintendi went 3-for-4 three runs scored, two doubles and a solo home run in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Yankees.

Benintendi was an extra-base machine Saturday, as he totaled three extra-base knocks for the second time this season. The 25-year-old is 12-for-26 with eight runs scored, five RBI, four doubles and two home runs in his last six games.