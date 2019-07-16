Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Delivers three runs in win
Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 10-8 win over the Blue Jays.
Benintendi has spent most of the season up in the order, batting leadoff or second, but was moved to the middle of the order in late June, hitting fourth, fifth or sixth. That could lead to more RBI for the 25-year-old outfielder. He's driven in six over the last nine games. For the season, Benintendi's knocked in 42 runs, well off the pace he established in 2017 (90 RBI) and 2018 (87).
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Returns to lineup with four hits•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Starting and batting fourth•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Will play both weekend games•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sits again Friday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Returns to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...