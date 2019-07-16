Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Delivers three runs in win

Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Monday's 10-8 win over the Blue Jays.

Benintendi has spent most of the season up in the order, batting leadoff or second, but was moved to the middle of the order in late June, hitting fourth, fifth or sixth. That could lead to more RBI for the 25-year-old outfielder. He's driven in six over the last nine games. For the season, Benintendi's knocked in 42 runs, well off the pace he established in 2017 (90 RBI) and 2018 (87).