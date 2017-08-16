Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Departs after HBP

Benintendi exited Tuesday's game against the Cardinals prior to the sixth inning, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

Benintendi was hit by a pitch on the knee during his first at-bat in the fifth inning. He stayed in the game and came around to score during the frame. The Red Sox batted around and Benintendi was afforded another at-bat in which he lined out to left. The young outfielder was replaced by Chris Young between innings and though the reason for his early removal hasn't been announced, it's possible that the team removed him as a precautionary reason, as the Red Sox were up 9-0 at the time.