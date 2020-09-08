Benintendi (ribs) was transferred to the 45-day injured list Tuesday and will not return this season, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

The Red Sox did not want to force Benintendi back from the injury with the Red Sox playing out the string. Manager Ron Roenicke said he hopes Benintendi forgets how he played during the season and remembers what he did during the two spring training periods, but those who rostered him in fantasy probably won't forget about his .103 batting average with zero home runs and one steal in 39 at-bats.