Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Drives in three runs
Benintendi went 3-for-6 with a double, a stolen base, two runs scored, and three RBI in the 15-7 win over the Yankees on Thursday.
Benintendi swiped his 20th bag of the season Thursday, giving up back-to-back seasons with 20 stolen bases. The 22-year-old continues improving at the MLB level and now owns a .885 OPS with 75 runs and 48 extra-base hits in 458 plate appearances after posting a .776 OPS with 47 extra-base hits last season.
