Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Drives in three

Benintendi went 1-for-5 with a double, three RBI, a run scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Indians.

Benintendi had just one hit, but he made it count with a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning to stretch a 3-2 lead to a four-run gap. The 24-year-old has recorded at least one hit in 19 of his last 21 games and is hitting .315 in August. His power has fallen off some with just one homer since July 8 -- and only two since June 22 -- but he's still sporting a solid .875 OPS on the season.