Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Drives in two Tuesday
Benintendi was 2-for-4 with a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-4 win over Texas.
Both hits were run-scoring doubles for Benintendi, and the stolen base was his 17th of the season. The 24-year-old continued his hot start to July, and is now 14-for-33 with five doubles and a home run through nine games.
