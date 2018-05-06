Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Drives in two
Benintendi went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Rangers.
Benintendi bounced back from two consecutive hitless games with his fourth three-hit game of the season. His two extra-base hits were encouraging, as he has hit for very little power in the early going. This has been caused by his inability to hit the ball hard and in the air, illustrated by his 20.2 percent hard contact rate and a 34.8 percent flyball rate. If he is going to have a breakout campaign he'll have to improve both of those marks, though he has still provided solid stolen base, RBI and run production through 114 at-bats this season.
