Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Ejected from Tuesday's contest

Benintendi went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored before being ejected from Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the Rangers.

Benintendi was but one of a few stories in an ugly loss at Fenway Park. After grounding out in the fifth inning, he uttered something meant for home plate umpire Angel Hernandez and was tossed by first base umpire Vic Carapazza, the first ejection of his career. Manager Alex Cora was then tossed trying to defend the outfielder.