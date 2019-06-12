Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Ejected from Tuesday's contest
Benintendi went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored before being ejected from Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the Rangers.
Benintendi was but one of a few stories in an ugly loss at Fenway Park. After grounding out in the fifth inning, he uttered something meant for home plate umpire Angel Hernandez and was tossed by first base umpire Vic Carapazza, the first ejection of his career. Manager Alex Cora was then tossed trying to defend the outfielder.
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits first HR off lefty•
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting against lefty•
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Saturday's lineup•
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Reaches four times in win•
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Goes yard in return to lineup•
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Day off Tuesday•
