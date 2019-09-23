Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Enters as defensive replacement
Benintendi appeared as a late-inning defensive replacement Sunday in the Red Sox's 7-4 win over the Rays.
Boston's decision to bring Benintendi off the bench even though the team was eliminated from the playoffs earlier in the weekend implies that he won't be shut down on account of the thumb contusion. That being said, until Benintendi is able to take batting practice without discomfort, he likely won't be cleared to re-enter the lineup. Benintendi has been out of the lineup the past two days due to the injury.
