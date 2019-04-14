Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Exits after fouling ball off foot
Benintendi exited Sunday's game against the Orioles after three innings with an apparent right foot/ankle injury, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Benintendi fouled a ball off his leg during his second at-bat of the game and looked to be in considerable pain, but he was able to temporarily stay in the game and ended up slapping a double to left field. The Red Sox wasted no time to pull him from the contest when the inning ended, however, with Blake Swihart swapping in for the outfield in the top of the fourth. Benintendi should be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series finale, but it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out that contest while waiting for swelling to subside.
