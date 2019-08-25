Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Exits with left side tightness
Benintendi left Saturday's win over the Padres with left side tightness and will not play Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
He's listed as day to day, which may indicate the injury is minor. However, watch his progress the next few days.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Three hits in rout•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Swats 12th homer•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Homers again•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Stays hot with homer, four RBI•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Delivers three extra-base hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...