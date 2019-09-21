Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Exits with thumb contusion
Benintendi left Friday's game against the Rays with a bruised left thumb, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Benintendi left the matchup after his first at-bat, and the club has since identified why. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
