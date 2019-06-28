Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Expects to play Saturday
Benintendi (leg) said he'll play in Saturday's game versus the Yankees in London, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Benintendi was held out of the lineup the previous two games since he felt some heaviness in his legs, but he'll apparently be good to go for the two-game set in London after four full days off. The 24-year-old currently has a nine-game hit streak in which he is hitting .341/.383/.455 with five doubles.
